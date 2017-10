Three winning tickets, including one sold in Lewis Run, will share in the $1.2 million dollar Cash 5 from Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot. Each ticket, worth $400,000, matched the 22-24-34-37-40 five ball lottery drawing. One of the three winning tickets was sold at the Crosby’s on South Avenue in Lewis Run. Cash 5 winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Crosby’s will get a $500 bonus for selling one of the winning tickets.

