Winning Whoopie Pies

Harrisburg – Bonnie Billet, York Co. won a blue ribbon in the Whoopie Pie Competition on Tuesday, January 10 during the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Billet bested the 46 other entries with a pumpkin whoopie with cream cheese filling.

The top five had both traditional and non-traditional flavors, showing the judges had no preference between one or the other.

The judges were Deb Bender of Dauphin Co., Allan Brosius of Butler Co., Donna Kramer of Schuylkill Co., and Jean Lonie, the Director of Student Recruitment and Activities at Penn State in Centre Co.

Judges first judged the whoopie pies for appearance. They then each taste tested 11 to 12 whoopie pies. After the first taste test, the judges would pick three favorites per table to form the top 12. All judges had to try the top twelve and as a group choose their top five.

Other finalists include:

2nd Place – Jim Harper, Centre Co.

3rd Place – Pam Foor, Bedford Co.

4th Place – Steven Berkowski, Lancaster Co.

5th Place – Darlene Noll, Schuylkill Co.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 cup light brown sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3 cups pumpkin, puree or canned

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cream cheese recipe below.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger and cloves, set aside. In separate bowl, whisk the sugar and oil together. Add the pumpkin and whisk until combined thoroughly. Add the egg yolks and vanilla and whisk until combined. Gradually add the flour mixture to the pumpkin mixture and whisk until completely combined. Use a large cookie scoop, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, about one inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on wire rack. Pipe or spoon the filling onto flat side of cookie and top with another cookie, press down slightly so that the filling spreads to edges.

Cream Cheese Filling

3 cups powdered sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

Beat butter on medium speed until smooth, about three minutes. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth and combined. Add the powdered sugar a little bit at a time, then beat until smooth.