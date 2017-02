The Western New York Farm Show is in full swing at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Farm Show spokeswoman Kirby Dygert says you don’t have to be a farmer to enjoy the show, and there’s plenty for kids to do.

They’ll have animal exhibits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, and they also have all kinds of food vendors.

You can find information here: https://www.ecfair.org/wny-farm-show