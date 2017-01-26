Woman Accused of Lying to Police Waives Hearing

A woman accused of lying to police when they were looking for two people has waived her preliminary hearing.

24-year-old Alexandra Farnsworth was in an East Main Street apartment when police knocked on the door looking for Tate Hallock, who is wanted by state police, and a minor who left a juvenile detention center in Latrobe. Court papers say she told police there was no one else in the apartment and when they asked if they could look for themselves, she told them they would need a search warrant.

After getting the search warrant, police found the minor along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Farnsworth is free on unsecured bail.