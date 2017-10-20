Nope. Try again.
Woman Arrested After Fights

A Bradford woman was arrested Thursday after back-to-back incidents in the city of Bradford.  Court records indicate that 35 year-old Bobby Jo Reid was warned by police Thursday to leave a summer Street residence.  Later in the day police responded to a fight between Reid and another woman at the Bradford Area Public Library.  Then, a few hours later police answered a call of a fight at Country Fair between Reid and another woman and man.  Reid was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a half of strip of Suboxone and sent to the McKean County Jail after failing to post bail.

 

