Woman Dead in Chautauqua Hunting Accident

A Chautauqua County woman is dead after an accidental shooting yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Town of Sherman Fire Department responded to a report of the shooting and found 43 year old Rosemary Bilquist with a single gunshot wound. Bilquist was transported to a hospital in Erie, where she later died of her wounds.

Thomas Jadlowski identified himself as the person who shot Bilquist, saying that he believed he was firing at a deer in a field, but instead hit Bilquist who was out walking her dogs. He called 911 and applied first aid when Bilquist screamed after being hit.

No charges have been filed against Jadlowski at this time, although the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.