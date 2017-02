The woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

26-year-old Leslie Finch of Kill Buck shook Mila Whipple so badly that she caused traumatic brain injury.

When Mila was taken to Women & Children’s Hospital in Buffalo the staff immediately suspected child abuse and called police. Mila died two days after being taken to the hospital in April of 2015.