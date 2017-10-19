Woman Waives Hearings in Two Cases

A Bradford woman facing drug and theft charges in two separate cases waived preliminary hearings in both cases on Thursday.

36-year-old Jennifer Yeager is accused of selling crack cocaine in Bradford on April 18.

Also, court papers say earlier this month she stole a Lewis Run man’s debit card and some cash from his pants pocket. Later the man got bank statements for transactions he didn’t make, and police got security camera footage from stores showing Yeager using the card.

She’s in McKean County Jail in lieu of a total of $25,000.