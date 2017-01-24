Work on Derrick Road Bridge Postponed

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, construction for the Route 346 (Derrick Road) bridge, spanning Foster Brook in Foster Township, McKean County has been postponed. The replacement project is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

The project was previously scheduled to begin this week but construction is now expected to begin during the week of March 13 and be complete in August. During construction, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals that enforce an alternating lane pattern.

Construction dates are subject to change due to unforeseen activities or unfavorable weather.

This bridge is referred to as JV-65 and is one out of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.