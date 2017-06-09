World Day of Music to be Celebrated in Bradford

On Wednesday June 21st, Downtown Bradford will host its inaugural World Day of Music Celebration from5:00-8:30pm.

June 21st, is World Music Day, a day to celebrate the art of music and how music enriches our everyday lives. The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority and Wright’s Music Shed have collaborated to bring this event to Bradford.

“The World Day of Music Celebration will be a wonderful display of some of the many musical talents the area has to offer” said Main Street Manager Chelsea Schwab. It will be a fun festival-style event for all to enjoy. There will be various performances of different genres of music, hands-on workshops, drum and ukulele circles, instruments for children to try, musical supply vendors, raffles, and some great food.”

The event will happen on Main Street between Kennedy Street and Chambers Street. Performances will take place in several “stage” areas including Main Street in front of Santo Vida, PNC Bank’s two parking lots, and on Chambers Street. Performances are scheduled so that there is always a performance for attendees to enjoy. Those performing will include, Marshmellow Overcoat, Twin Tiers Concert Band, Crown, Warren Music Conservatory Jazz Band, Olean High School String Ensemble, Howard Foster String Band, Southern Tier Symphony Ensemble, and the Crook Farm Country Band and more.

Chambers Street, in addition to hosting one of the performing areas, will also be home to the food court area. Vendors include, The Sweet Shoppe of Kane, A Slice of the 80’s, the Bradford Lions Club, the Landmark Café, C&J’s Barbeque, and Jimmy Johnson’s.

There will also be a Chinese auction with unique music-related items up for grabs including; a music-themed quilt wall hanging courtesy of The Little Fabric Garden, A chainsaw carving courtesy of Steve Martin, a drawing courtesy of Tom Seagren, a music themed art piece courtesy of Michelle Chapman, a Bluetooth speaker courtesy of Peavey Electronics, and a summer fun amusement park ticket package courtesy of Colonial Media.

“We are very excited about this event. We had a great response from groups and vendors about attending this year’s event, and we’ve also had good feedback from the community about bringing this type of event to Bradford. We expect this event to grow over the next few years and become a community staple.”

For the safety of all festival-goers, Main Street from Kennedy Street to Chambers Street, and Chestnut and Chambers Streets will be closed beginning at 4:00 Wednesday evening. Vehicles must be removed from this section of Main Street by 4:00pm as no vehicular traffic will be permitted in that area after this time. All streets will reopen at the conclusion of the festival at 9:00pm.