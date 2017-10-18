Yankees Even Series With Astros

Nope. Try again.
The NY Yankees dumped the Houston Astros Tuesday 6-4 in game four of the ALCS.  With the win the Yankees square the series at two games apiece.  Aaron Judge hit a home run and then a tying double during a four-run eighth inning.  The Yankees trailed 4-0, before Gary Sanchez added a two-run double.  The Yankees overcame three errors and have rallied from a second straight 0-2 series deficit.  Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth to cap a three-hitter and get the save .  New York improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs.  Game five is tonight at Yankee Stadium.

