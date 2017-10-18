Yankees Even Series With Astros

The NY Yankees dumped the Houston Astros Tuesday 6-4 in game four of the ALCS. With the win the Yankees square the series at two games apiece. Aaron Judge hit a home run and then a tying double during a four-run eighth inning. The Yankees trailed 4-0, before Gary Sanchez added a two-run double. The Yankees overcame three errors and have rallied from a second straight 0-2 series deficit. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth to cap a three-hitter and get the save . New York improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs. Game five is tonight at Yankee Stadium.