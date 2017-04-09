Yankees fall to Orioles 5-4

Hyun Soo Kim hit a tie breaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare swipe by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Orioles beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday. One day after overcoming four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0. It was the 23rd career stolen base for Trumbo in 553 games. It was also the second steal of the day for power-laden Baltimore, which had only 19 all last year. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left in the fifth after straining his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list after the game. LHP CC Sabathia (1-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches in the series finale Sunday, seeking to build upon his effective five-inning stint Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and LHP Wade Miley comes off the disabled list to make his season debut. He’s been sidelined with an upper respiratory infection.