Yankees fall to Orioles 5-4

Hyun Soo Kim hit a tie breaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare swipe by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Orioles beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday. One day after overcoming four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0. It was the 23rd career stolen base for Trumbo in 553 games. It was also the second steal of the day for power-laden Baltimore, which had only 19 all last year. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left in the fifth after straining his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list after the game. LHP CC Sabathia (1-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches in the series finale Sunday, seeking to build upon his effective five-inning stint Tuesday at Tampa Bay, and LHP Wade Miley comes off the disabled list to make his season debut. He’s been sidelined with an upper respiratory infection.
Yankees fall to Orioles 5-40
Share.