Yankees Pound Astros

The NY Yankees pounded the Houston Astros in game three of their ALCS Monday in the Bronx winning 8-1. The Astros still lead the series two games to one and game four is tonight, also at Yankees Stadium. Aaron Judge and Todd Frazier each hit three run homers for the Pinstripes. CC Sabathia was the winner. Sabathia allowed three hits over six innings to earn the win on the mound for New York. The Yankees are 4-0 at home this postseason. The Pinstripes were an AL-best 51-30 at home this season.