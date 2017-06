The NY Yankees pounded the Baltimore Orioles Sunday 14-3. Aaron Judge hit two more home runs, including a drive of 495 feet that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium. Judge leads the majors with 21 homers and tops the AL with 47 RBI and a .344 batting average. Starlin Castro also homered and drove in five runs for the AL East leaders. Gary Sanchez homered too. Adam Warren got credited with the win, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.