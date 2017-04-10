Yankees Rally Past Orioles

The NY Yankees topped the Baltimore Oriole’s 7-3. The Orioles started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0. After pulling off comeback victories in the first two games of the series, Baltimore blew a three-run lead in the finale. Aaron Judge homered and Starlin Castro had a key RBI single during a four run ninth to give the Yankees a come from behind win. Yankee relievers combined for three hitless innings after starter CC Sabathia allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in just over six innings.