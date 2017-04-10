The NY Yankees topped the Baltimore Oriole’s 7-3. The Orioles started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0. After pulling off comeback victories in the first two games of the series, Baltimore blew a three-run lead in the finale. Aaron Judge homered and Starlin Castro had a key RBI single during a four run ninth to give the Yankees a come from behind win. Yankee relievers combined for three hitless innings after starter CC Sabathia allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in just over six innings.
Yankees Rally Past Orioles
