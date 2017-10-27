Yarrow Working With ‘Better Angels’

Legendary singer/songwriter Peter Yarrow will be performing in Bradford next week, and he tells us we can expect some of the political activism that made him famous with Peter, Paul and Mary.

But he doesn’t limit his activism to the stage. He’s working with Better Angels, an organization that’s trying to re-unite America a few small groups at a time.

Yarrow — and the also-legendary John Sebastian — will be at the Bromeley Family Theater on Thursday. You can go to http://bcpac.com for ticket information.