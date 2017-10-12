DEA Picks Up Dunkirk Man

The US Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and other local law enforcement agencies arrested a Dunkirk man for having large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Sheriff’s deputies say the DEA executed a search warrant at a home on Main Road in Pomfret, where they found 44-year-old Hammad Zaidi.

Officers also found about 138 ounces of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, electronic scales, a vacuum sealer, packaging materials, and a large quantity of US currency.

Zaidi is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, and police say additional charges are pending.

They did not say why the DEA is involved in the case.