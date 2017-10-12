Man Jailed for Running Scam

A Rushford, New York, man has been accused of scamming an elderly Arcade resident by charging $12,000 to power wash a house, cut some tree limbs, and clean gutters.

58-year-old James Stuart is charged with grand larceny and running a scheme to defraud.

Stuart has pending charges in Cuba, New York, where he got money to do similar work and never returned to finish it.

He was arrested after a traffic stop when police discovered there was a warrant for his arrest. That was after he gave them a phony name. He was charge with false impersonation for that.

He’s in Wyoming County Jail.

Police believe there are more victims in rural Western New York, and they are asking people with pertinent information to contact them.