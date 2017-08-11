MLB Roundup

Marco Estrada and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, Jose Bautista hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Yankees 4-0. The Yankees, who host the AL East-leading Red Sox for three games this weekend, have scored more than three runs just twice in their past nine games. Boston leads New York by 4 1/2 games.

The Mets homered four times to rout the Phillies 10-0. Wilmer Flores finished a triple shy of the cycle, Neil Walker had four hits including a homer, and Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson also went deep. The Mets have hit 51 homers in their last 23 games in Philadelphia. Jacob DeGrom was nailed in the back of the right arm, just above the elbow, by Nick Williams’ liner. X-rays were negative, and the team said deGrom had a bruised triceps.

The Rays beat the Indians 4-1. Francisco Lindor opened the game with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez’s single. It was the only run for the AL Central-leading Indians off Blake Snell, who gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.