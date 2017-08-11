Pirates Down Detroit

Josh Bell hit his 20th homer and drove in three runs Thursday, leading the Pirates over the Detroit Tigers 7-5.

This season, his 45 extra-base hits are the most by a Pittsburgh rookie since Andrew McCutchen hit 49 in 2009.

Gerrit Cole allowed six hits and three earned runs in a season-high eight innings. He improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break and is 6-3 in his last 10 starts.

Felipe Rivero got two outs for his 11th save.

Sean Rodriguez hit a solo home run and RBI single for the Pirates.

The Pirates continue their run of seven straight games against American League competition, traveling to Toronto to face the Blue Jays tonight.

Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Piirates. He’s 6-5, but has given up 19 earned runs in his last three starts.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball for the Blue Jays. He’s 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA.