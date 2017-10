Bradford Township firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning in the cab of a tractor trailer along Route 219. A semi, operated by 60 year-old Charles Harpster of Lewis run was northbound on Route 219 when he noticed flames and smoke coming from his truck. Harpster pulled the truck onto the side of the road and called for 911. Bradford Township police officer Timothy Gigliotti says the tractor portion of the semi was a total loss.