Adams Named NBC Sports Preseason A-10 Player of the Year

The preseason accolades for St. Bonaventure guard Jaylen Adams continue to roll in.

Adams’ lengthy list of awards leading up to his senior season grew with impressive recognition on Tuesday as he was selected by NBC Sports as their preseason Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. He was also chosen as one of the nation’s top nine point guards by CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander.

In their Atlantic 10 preview, the NBC Sports report stated, “Adams won’t lack for scoring opportunities in Mark Schmidt’s system, with he and fellow senior Matt Mobley being the primary scoring options.” Adams averaged 20.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last season for the Bonnies.

Norlender listed Adams at No. 3 on his list of the best point guards in the country and as one of just two players who do not hail from a power conference team. In his story, Norlender said of Adams: “NBA potential for this stud of a 1.”

Adams made the First Team All-Atlantic 10 each of the past two seasons. Last season, he also was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 4 First Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District II team. Over his three seasons, Adams has scored 1,377 points, which ranks 21st in program history. He has led the Bonnies to back-to-back 20-win seasons the past two years.

Bonnies season tickets are now on sale. For information on purchasing season tickets, contact the SBU Ticket Office at (716) 375-2500 or visit GoBonnies.com/tickets. Single game tickets go on sale October 20.