Bradford Man Jailed for Attempted Robbery

A Bradford man is accused of trying to rob a Cornen Street house early this morning.

Court papers say Lee Gourley and another man went into the house at just before 3 a.m., and Gourley had a gun with him. After trying to get money and drugs Gourley and the man went to a Pearl Street home where Gourley tried to hide from police.

Officers surrounded the house, but Gourley tried to get away through the back door. Police were able to quickly pick him up.

Gourley is charged with attempted robbery, flight to avoid apprehension and prohibited possession of a firearm. He’s in McKean County Jail in lie of $50,000 bail.