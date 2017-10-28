Driver Falls Asleep

The State Police based in Coudersport are reporting a one vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday. The state police report that 72 year old Thomas G. Harris was travelling south on route 49 in Harrison Township Potter County when he fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz E350. Harris’s vehicle crossed over into the east bound lane , struck a mailbox, then struck a tree and rolled over onto it’s roof. Police report Harris suffered minor injuries. The state police were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Township Fire and EMS.