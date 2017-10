City firefighters were called to a fire at Arby’s on Foreman Street early this morning.

They say at just after 1:30 a.m. city police called them when they found smoke and flames showing from the back of the building while they were investigating a burglary alarm.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the area where it started. They used a positive pressure fan to ventilate the smoke-filled building.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours.