Hunter Shot in NY State

A 42 year-old man was shot by another hunter Sunday night in Genesee County in New York. Police and firefighters say that the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday near Pavilion and that two people were hunting on a large piece of property off Perry Road when the shooting happened. They say the victim was shot in the arm and chest with a shot gun and was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police add that the two men, who haven’t been identified yet, were standing about 500 feet apart from each other when the victim was shot.