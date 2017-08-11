Man Jailed After Trying to Get Rid of Drug-Filled Backpack

A man is in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop early this morning in the Town of Sherman, New York.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies say at just before 1:30 they stopped a motorcycle after seeing a violation and, when the driver got off the bike, he threw a backpack into the weeds. When deputies recovered the backpack, they found that it had a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana in it.

They say 41-year-old Gary Hannold of Bemus Point also had drug paraphernalia with him.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of marijuana.