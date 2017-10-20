Panthers Soccer Plays Last Home Game of Season on Saturday

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s soccer team will play the final home match of its 2017 regular season as Mount Aloysius comes to the Kessel Athletics Complex Saturday for an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference showdown.

The Panthers are coming off a 3-1 setback against Penn State-Behrend Wednesday.

Tyler Koch found the back of the net in the final minutes of regulation. He received a long pass on the ground from Ethan Acaster, which hit the cutting Koch perfectly, and he fired the shot past the Behrend keeper.

The Panthers sit at 2-5 in conference games in a three-way tie with D’Youville and Penn State-Altoona for sixth place in the AMCC.

Pitt-Bradford’s 11 goals this season have been scored by five different players: Steven McFetridge (3), Ryuta Hayakawa (3), Ugwunna Amadi (3), Acaster (1) and Koch (1).

In goal, Derrick Brock continues to lead the conference with 121 saves.

Saturday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s game, Matthew Perry, Steven McFetridge, Wyatt May, Ethan Acaster, Tyler Koch and Mohammed Al Qahtani will be honored for their time as a Pitt-Bradford student-athlete on Senior Day.

Matthew Perry has made 30 starts in his two-year career at Pitt-Bradford, claiming three total assists from the Pitt-Bradford midfield, including the assist on the game-winning goal against Penn State-Altoona in the team’s first AMCC match of the season (Sept. 23).

Steven McFetridge has been a four-year starter for the Panthers, starting 60 games in 63 appearances. He has scored nine goals and assisted two for 20 career points. This season, McFetridge is tied for the team lead in goals scored, including the game-winner in overtime against Penn State-Altoona (Sept. 23).

Wyatt May has been a regular on the pitch during his two seasons as a Panther, making 21 starts in 32 appearances. He scored the lone goal of his career as a freshman in 2014 and has fired 21 shots this season and put 12 on goal.

Ethan Acaster has started 20 games in 32 appearances in his two years as a Panther. He has scored four goals in his career, including the game-winner against Hilbert in the closing minutes of the game (Oct. 4). He has also assisted three goals this season, earning two against Alfred State (Sept. 13).

Tyler Koch has made 10 starts in 52 appearances during his four-year career as a Panther. He’s scored a pair of goals during his career, most recently finding the back of the net against Penn State-Behrend (Oct. 18).

Mohammed Al Qahtani has made 30 appearances and eight starts during his two-year career as a Panther. He scored the lone goal of his career last season against Alfred State (Sept. 28).

About Mount Aloysius:

The Mount Aloysius Mounties come into the Kessel Athletics Complex with a 14-2-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in AMCC games. MTA’s 14 total wins are the most in the AMCC.

The Mounties sit at second place in the conference and have won six-straight games. Their lone setback came in their conference opener against the first-place Penn State-Behrend, 1-0 in overtime (Sept. 30).

Will Funez leads the team with 11 goals, which is the third most in the AMCC. Joshua Devlin has the second-most goals on the team with eight, and his seven assists are the fourth most in the AMCC.

In goal, James Eyre has played in 15 games and allowed 13 goals (third fewest in the conference) while posting the conference’s second-best goals-against average at 0.87.