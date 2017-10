The Tampa Bay Lightning edged the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night 5-4. The Penguins got goals from Jake Guentzel, Conor Seary Bryan Rust and Matt Hunwick. Antti Niemi allowed five goals in the loss. Kris Letang assisted on Guentzel’s goal and reached 300 assists. Both Penguin stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were held pointless.