Pitt Chancellor Considering Tuition Hike Due to State Budget Standstill

A tuition increase is possible for the University of Pittsburgh if lawmakers don’t fund it and Pennsylvania’s other state-related universities.

This morning, Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said the budget and tuition the board of trustees approved for this year was based on full funding. With that funding in jeopardy, he is considering a mid-year tuition increase.

After meeting with Gallagher this morning at the university, Governor Tom Wolf said he’s ready to sign the bill.

The state passed a $32 billion budget over the summer, but revenue legislation to fund and balance the budget is at a standstill in the state House.