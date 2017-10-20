Raiders Top Chiefs on WESB

The Oakland Raiders topped the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night 31-30 on Derek Carr’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree on the final play after of the game. The game was extended by two plays because of two straight defensive holding calls. Carr led the Raiders on an 85-yard touchdown drive in the final 2:25 to give the Raiders the thrilling comeback win in a game they trailed by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. Carr threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Smith threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs second straight loss. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the game after making contact with a line judge.