Senate Passes Radar Bill

The Pennsylvania Senate is again pushing a measure to allow municipal police department’s to use radar to catch speeders. The bill passed the senate Tuesday by a 46-3 vote. The bill now heads to the house, where it died last year. Under the bill, trained police officers could use radar or infrared laser light devices to catch speeders. Currently, only Pennsylvania State Police are allowed to use speed catching devices in the commonwealth.
Senate Passes Radar Bill1
If approved, local radar will be a money grab racket. It will be used ONLY where the posted limits are improperly and less-safely set at least 10 mph lower than the safest 85t h percentile speed levels. Example: If the slowest 85% of the drivers are at or below 38 to 42 mph, 40 mph is the safest limit to post for the fewest crashes – NOT 35 or 30 or 25. You would find local radar in such a place ONLY if the limit were improperly and less-safely set at 30 or 25. Most tickets would go the safest drivers on that street, the ones around 40 mph which gives them the least risk to be in or to cause a crash. Local radar will be a racket, if approved.
James C. Walker, National Motorists Association