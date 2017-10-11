Some Charges Dropped; Others Bound to Court

The most serious charges against a Custer City man accused of dragging a woman with his pickup truck and running her over have either been dismissed or withdrawn.

Court papers say 48-year-old Steven Curcio was arguing with Crystal Howell on Pearl Street in Bradford while he was in his pickup truck. She went to the driver’s side of the truck, where Curcio spit on her, grabbed her arm then accelerated down the street, dragging her with the truck. She got loose a short distance down the road, where the rear tire ran over her.

Charges of aggravated assault were dismissed while charges of aggravated assault by vehicle were withdrawn. They were all felonies.

He’s still facing simple assault, reckless endangerment and related charges, which were all bound to court following a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Dominic Cercone.

Curcio remains jailed on $100,000 bail.