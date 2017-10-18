Two Facing Charges After Domestic

A couple were arrested Wednesday after a domestic dispute in the Town of Great Valley. Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Marshalls were called to a report of a domestic incident involving 44 year-old Lamar Spruce and 34 year-old Leana Spruce on South Authority Road. The Spruces were then charged with disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children. During processing at the sheriff’s office Leana Spruce became uncooperative and slapped the Livescan instrument and refused to be finger printed. She was also charged with obstructing governmental administration.