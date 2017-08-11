Vikings Beat Bills; Other NFL Scores

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 17-10 in pre-season action last night.

Jerry Hughes and backup defensive end Eddie Yarborough each sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, who played just two series.

Buffalo starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played three series and hit 5 of 8 attempts for 46 yards.

Taylor also avoided a scare when he came up limping after Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen fell on him for an 11-yard sack on Buffalo’s opening drive. Taylor completed the series and was evaluated under a tent on the sideline before being cleared to return.

Bills receiver Anquan Boldin did not play after participating in just one practice after signing a one-year contract on Monday.

On the penalty front, Buffalo was flagged 10 times for 106 yards, including a pair of 15-yarders on special teams in the opening 16 minutes.

Also Thursday, the Dolphins beat the Falcons 23-20; it was the Browns over Saints 20-14; the Ravens over the Redskins 23-3: Jaguars over Patriots 31-24; Packers over Eagles 24-9; Broncos over Bears 24-17