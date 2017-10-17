Wolf: First Medical Marijuana Grower/Processor to Begin Production

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today approved Cresco Yeltrah to begin growing and processing medical marijuana at its Jefferson County location, making it the first facility to be deemed fully operational in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

“Every day we hear from patients who are desperately waiting for medical marijuana to help alleviate the symptoms of their serious medical conditions,” Governor Wolf said. “My message to them today is that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is moving forward and we will have medication to them sometime in 2018. Cresco Yeltrah will now be able to grow medical marijuana, making sure that patients will not have to wait much longer.”

In order to become operational, Cresco Yeltrah underwent several inspections from the Department of Health. It also is fully integrated with the seed-to-sale tracking system. Cresco Yeltrah will now be able to begin accepting seeds and clones to grow medical marijuana.

“In the coming weeks, we expect the 11 other grower/processors to be ready to grow and process medical marijuana,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are working with them, as well as the dispensaries, to ensure the program stays on track. Patients are our first priority, and we want to get medication to them as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016. Since that time, the department has:

Completed the Safe Harbor temporary guidelines and Safe Harbor Letter application process, as well as approved more than 300 applications;

Completed temporary regulations for growers/processors, dispensaries physicians and laboratories, all which have been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin;

Issued permits to grower/processors and dispensaries;

Developed the Medical Marijuana Physician Workgroup;

Approved three training providers for physician continuing education;

Approved two laboratories to test medication before it is delivered to patients; and

Continue to work with permittees to ensure they will be operational within six months.

The Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.

Questions about the Medical Marijuana Program can be emailed to RA-DHMedMarijuana@pa.gov. Information is also available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.

For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.