Yankees Outs Indians

The NY Yankees dumped the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night 5-2 to complete a comeback from a 2-0 ALDS deficit. Didi Gregorius homered twice off Indians ace Corey Kluber to pace the Yankees. Gregorius hit a solo home run in the first and added a two run shot in the third. David Robertson pitched 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. The Yankees became the 10th team to overcome a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five playoff series. The Pin Stripes now face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Friday night in Houston. The Yankees went just 2-5 against the AL West champion Astros this season.