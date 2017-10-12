Nope. Try again.
Yankees Outs Indians

The NY Yankees dumped the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night 5-2 to complete a comeback from a 2-0 ALDS deficit.  Didi Gregorius homered twice off Indians ace Corey Kluber to pace the Yankees.  Gregorius hit a solo home run in the first and added a two run shot in the third.  David Robertson pitched 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.  The Yankees became the 10th team to overcome a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five playoff series.  The Pin Stripes now face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Friday night in Houston.  The Yankees went just 2-5 against the AL West champion Astros this season.

