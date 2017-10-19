Yankees Take 3 to 2 Series Lead

The NY Yankees won a third straight game at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night blanking the Houston Astros 5-0 in game ifve of the ALCS. Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three hitter over seven innings to get the win and give the Yankees a three games to two lead in the series. Gary Sanchez homered and added an RBI single for the Pinstripes. The teams head back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday night. Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees and Justin Verlander goes for the Astros.