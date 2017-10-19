Nope. Try again.
Yankees Take 3 to 2 Series Lead

The NY Yankees won a third straight game at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night blanking the Houston Astros 5-0 in game ifve of the ALCS.  Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three hitter over seven innings to get the win and give the Yankees a three games to two lead in the series.  Gary Sanchez homered and added an RBI single for the Pinstripes.  The teams head back to Houston for Game 6 on Friday night.  Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees and Justin Verlander goes for the Astros.

