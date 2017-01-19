Youngsville Man Facing Burglary Charges

A man is facing several charges after a February 2016 burglary at the Youngsville Hardware Store. 41 year-old Jamie Crick of Youngsville is charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after the burglary on North Main Street. Police say Crick busted open a side door to the store, was observed on surveillance video wearing and later carrying several items out of the store before leaving in a dark-colored truck. Youngsville Police say that Crick has admitted to the burglary, as well as several other burglaries in the area.

He is in the Warren County Jail.